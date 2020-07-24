GARRETT — Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson issued a statement Friday about how his department plans to respond to Gov. Eric Holcomb's order requiring Indiana residents to wear masks in some public settings.
"The Garrett Police Department will not be dispatching an officer for the sole purpose of addressing a complaint of an individual who fails to wear a mask or face covering in public.
"We do ask that the members of the public display respect if addressing another individual about the mask issue, or if you are addressed about your decision to wear or not wear a mask or face covering. If a situation escalates to a point it causes a disturbance, officers will respond to handle the issue.
"It is also the right of any business or organization to request that masks or face covering be worn by anyone who patronizes their establishment," the statement continues. "If the individual fails to comply with the request, the establishment can refuse service and the individual can be asked to leave the premises.
"If the individual refuses to comply with the request, Garrett Police officers will also be dispatched at the request of the establishment to address the situation. If the individual refuses to leave the property, a charge of criminal trespass might apply, resulting in legal ramifications."
The statement continues: "We highly encourage and recommend that a mask or face covering be worn in public whenever possible. We ask that every effort be made by all members of the community to make well thought-out decisions and work together to get through our current situation.
"Thanks in advance for your cooperation. Roland C. McPherson, Chief of Police."
