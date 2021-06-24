GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.
This is the second consecutive year for St. Martin’s to earn this distinction.
By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.
St. Martin’s clinic is located at 1359 S. Randolph St. Its mission is to provide medical and dental services to uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
“We are very excited to be awarded a Gold Rating again in 2021,” clinical medical director Dr. Trina Chapman-Smith said. “This recognition validates the effort of so many volunteers and our staff, especially in an extremely difficult time over the last year for providing top-notch care.
“I am extremely proud of our entire workforce for being so flexible providing a high quality health care in our community,” executive director Tammy Stafford added.
The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.
NAFC quality standards elements covers a broad spectrum: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordinating care and measuring and improving performance.
Since opening in 2005, it is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare to offer quality health care to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves, including maintaining the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of the community.
Over the last 16 years, the clinic has documented over 75,000 patient visits, offering medical, dental, vision, mental health, prescription including wellness and disease prevention services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.