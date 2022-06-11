GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art continues its legacy of showcasing the work of local, area and regional artists with the Open Call 2022 exhibit opening Friday.
From talented beginners to accomplished professionals, this is a competitive show with a look at all themes, genres and materials that inspire today’s artists. Featured work will include painting, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, photography and much more.
Visitors will find that the show will engage, challenge, and inspire conversation.
An opening artist reception is planned from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will run from Friday through Aug. 17.
Museum hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Other hours by appointment only by calling 704-5400, visiting the website, garrettmuseumofart.org @_gmoa or find us on Facebook at Garrett Museum of Art.
