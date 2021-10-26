Arrested in
LaGrange County
Jared Sherwood, 19, of the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to serve a sentence.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Daniel McCoy, 25, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Robert Weber, 41, of the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Oct. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Erika Ladig, 34, of Angola, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Oct. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a sheriff’s department warrant.
Tori Nodine, 26, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Oct. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a sheriff’s department warrant.
Joshua Rowe, 33, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Oct. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a sheriff’s department warrant.
Paul Powers, 23, of the 3400 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Oct. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a sheriff’s department warrant.
Jacob Letoile, 22, of the 300 block of West 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:21 a.m. Oct. 17 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Gary Heal, 51, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Dove, 44, of 2300 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 18 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason Hughes, 19, of the 4600 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Oct. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Donald Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Oct. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Matthew Hodge, 26, of the 600 block of Colorado Street, Goshen, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Michael Dennison, 28, of the 100 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Oct. 21 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Fred Schroeder, 42, of Fremont, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jesse Powell, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Antara Moore, 38, of Angola, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
