GARRETT — Bored and deprived masses are itching to get back into art spaces, and online tours are gaining in popularity.
Although the Garrett Museum of Art has had to close its doors temporarily, art and culture do not stop.
With this in mind, the Garrett Museum of Art is moving forward with new ways for everyone to stay connected and enjoy the beauty and power of art.
The Garrett Museum of Art has created an online gallery to share and showcase local, regional, and national art. This online gallery, “Art from a Social Distance,” will be featured on its website and across its social media platforms.
Virtual museums are a powerful tool and keep art in the forefront for art lovers, students and artists. While not able to physically stroll through the museum gallery, the GMOA website allows viewers to stroll through its database. The beauty of technology and social media is that the museum can now be brought into a home.
John Lubbock, author of “The Pleasures of Life,” said this about the importance of art in our lives: “Art is unquestionably one of the purest and highest elements in human happiness. It trains the mind through the eye, and the eye through the mind. As the sun colors flowers, so does art color life.”
People can wander through the Garrett Museum of Art’s show titled “Art from a Social Distance” and discover some remarkable treasures.
The online gallery can be viewed at its website, garrettmuseumofart.org. Visitors may also view the museum’s 12th annual Member Show on the website and enjoy the many talents on display in the artwork of the GMOA members.
A new blog feature, called Monday’s Muse, is now up with art stories to entertain and inform. Visitors can learn about the theft of the Mona Lisa, art forgeries, and other intriguing facts from the world of art.
