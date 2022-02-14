DECATUR — You need to know this is all part of a master scheme at Garrett.
It will have some very stressful and tense moments, but the Railroader girls know what they’re doing.
Garrett held on through a harrowing final minute to defeat Benton Central 41-39 in the final of the Class 3A regional at Bellmont Saturday night.
Sophomore Makenna Malcolm, who played both regional games in place of injured senior Taylor Gerke, drained a three from the left corner with 2:05 left, and the Railroaders had all the points they would need, leading 41-37.
Tressa Senesac converted a bonus with 1:16 left for the Bison, who went 10-for-10 at the line.
Garrett then missed a three, but immediately got the ball back on a traveling call. After a Bison foul on a rebound, the Railroaders missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Garrett defense held firm, however, and the school had its fifth regional championship.
“It’s part of our plan. We knew this would not be easy and there would be battles,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “To see them not flinch, I really don’t have to do anything but get them here.
“They knew it. The trust we have in each other is unreal. That’s why I feel like the plan doesn’t end next Saturday.”
With their 24th straight victory, the Railroaders (26-1) will face No. 1 South Bend Washington (25-3) in the north semi-state next Saturday at LaPorte.
Bailey Kelham had 15 points and Nataley Armstrong had 11. Malcolm hit two threes for six, and had five treys total in the two games.
Sophomore post player Sarah Gick had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Benton Central (26-2), which had started the season 21-0 until its only other loss to University. Kennedy Tolen had 12 points.
Those two made life rough inside for Morgan Ostrowski, who took things into her own hands in the second half.
“They went at her early,” Lapadot said. “Sometimes that can get in your head. She kept fighting and kept fighting.
“Our offense got stagnant and I never said a word. She said, ‘We’re going to go ball screen.’ That was huge. She made us one bucket, but she got us everything because it got spread out and took the help out of the lane, and we were able to get some shots.”
It was a much different scene than two years ago, when Benton Central routed a young, promising Railroader club by 19 in the first round of the regional.
“It was all part of the plan we had for this group, and the whole reason I came back to coach this group,” Lapadot said. “We knew we’re going to learn. They’ve learned from everything we’ve done.
“That was just another lesson for us. Last year, (a sectional loss to) Angola was just another lesson for us. That’s what makes me most proud. I told them in the locker room it’s fitting this is who we play tonight. It all fits the puzzle.”
