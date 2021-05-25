GARRETT — The Garrett Middle School bowling program had one of its most successful seasons this year.
On Saturday, May 8, the bowlers competed at The Bowling Alley in Warsaw for the regional tournament where Garrett had three individuals advance to the semi-state tournament for the singles portion.
Advancing were Charlotte Lemen, who placed first for the sixth-grade girls; Missy Hall, who placed first for the eighth-grade girls; and Caleb Lemen, who placed second for the eighth-grade boys. Audrey Hall and Logan Griffith received honorable mention. Hall placed second for the sixth-grade girls and Griffith placed second for the sixth-grade boys.
The team of Caleb Lemen, Charlotte Lemen, Luke Hicks and Logan Griffith placed second as a team in Warsaw and also advanced on to the semi-state competition. This the first time ever in memory that a Garrett Middle School team has moved on from regionals. Other members of the Garrett Middle School bowling program include Ben Hug, Korbin Restle, Evan Kelham and Lane Kennedy. Brody Workman who attends St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville also bowls alongside the Garrett group.
Garrett’s season ended at the semi-state tournament on May 15 at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl in Lafayette as they were unable to move the team or any of the individuals on to the state finals.
The bowling teams are coached by Chad Griffith, Jeffrey Griffith and Christa Griffith.
