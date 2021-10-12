Today, Oct. 12
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday, Oct. 14
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Oct. 18
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, Auburn-Garrett House of Pancakes, 114 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
6 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178 executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178, general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Disabled American Veterans, meets at Auburn American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St.
Thursday, Oct. 21
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St.
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Garden Club regular meeting, Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Alliance Industries, board of directors.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
