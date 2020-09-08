DeKalb County 4H has released the schedule for its fall livestock judging.
The judging typically takes place during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, but this year’s fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For this fall, 4H will conduct only one livestock show each day, with participants bringing their animals to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds only on the day each species will be shown. Animals will be shown from the owner’s trailer or vehicle when possible.
All 4H shows will be closed to the public. Each exhibitor will be limited to two support people. Shows will be livestreamed for others to watch.
The schedule, with starting time and expected duration:
• Saturday, Sept. 26 — swine, 12 noon, expected to last 5-6 hours;
• Sunday, Sept. 27 — rabbits, 11 a.m., 4 hours;
• Monday, Sept. 28 — dairy, 12 noon, 1-1 1/2 hours
• Tuesday, Sept. 29 — dairy feeder/dairy steer, 12 noon, 3 hours;
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 — beef, 12 noon, 1 hour;
• Thursday, Oct. 1 — sheep, 11 a.m., 1 1/2 hours;
• Friday, Oct. 2 — goats, 11 a.m., 3-4 hours; and
• Saturday, Oct. 3 — poultry, 11 a.m., 4 hours.
