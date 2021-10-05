Today, Oct. 5
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with West Noble, here.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Middle school football with Fairfield, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Central Noble.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Angola.
Saturday
8:45 a.m. — Middle school girls soccer at Westview.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, sectional at Northrop.
9 a.m. — Varsity volleyball, NECC tournament at Westview.
10 a.m. — Reserve football with Angola, here.
Monday, Oct. 11
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer with Westview, here.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at West Noble, NECC tournament.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Churubusco, NECC tournament.
Thursday, Oct. 14
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Central Noble.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at Prairie Heights, NECC tournament.
Friday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.