Arrested in Noble County
Trevor L. Keener, 35, of the 600 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. July 31 by Kendallville Police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle B. Conn, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Aug. 1 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Vararie D. Turner, 41, of the 100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information was provided.
Aaron L. Traxler, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 4 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Kellee White, 27, of Osseo, Michigan, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. July 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on two Level 6 felony charges.
Mason Conley, 23, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. July 30 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dwight Hall, 51, of the 400 block of South Oak Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for a Level 5 felony.
David Brinkley, 28, of the 3400 block of C.R. 46-A, Auburn, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelsey Rowe, 35, of the 5000 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. July 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Leonardo Garcia, 28, of the 3600 block of Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, invasion of privacy and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors.
Kaylee Roberts, 29, of the 400 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexis Cobbin, 26, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Stevens, 28, of Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on four Level 6 felony charges.
Donald Richards, 52, of the 300 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kayla Adkins, 27, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor.
Joe Combs, 45, of the 1400 block of Becking Drive, Angola, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Aug. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a drug court violation (dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony).
Marvin Brandenberger, 29, of the 7500 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Aug. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Kelsey Bates, 28, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Alexander Bovee, 24, of the 100 block of Compton Street, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested at 5:57 a.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Black, 42, of the 300 block of Ruth Ann Drive, Defiance, Ohio, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on one Level 6 felony, a Class A misdemeanor and a Class B misdemeanor.
Devin Wilber, 18, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging burglary, a Level 4 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Slusher, 37, of the 18700 Slusher Road, New Haven, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging illegal taking of animals, a Class B misdemeanor.
Noah Powless, 21, of the 12500 block of Antwerp Road, Grabill, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation on one Level 6 felony charge and one Class A misdemeanor charge.
Carmen Medford, 22, of the 200 block of South Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging perjury, a Level 6 felony.
