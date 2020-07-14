GARRETT — The Garrett Community Care Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Electric Motors parking lot, 701 W. King St.
There will be live music, bike repairs and more.
Lunch, backpacks and school supplies are sponsored by Church at Garrett. Drawings for kids’ bicycles and toys are sponsored by Psi Iota Xi.
Popcorn and snacks will be provided by the Garrett Public Library, County Line Church of Garrett and others.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will have online registration information available during the event.
Through generous donors, in partnership with Deb’s Wash N Dry, 700 W. King St., laundry will be free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including soap and fabric softener.
The event is coordinated by Greater Garrett.
