Miller’s Merry Manor
hosting Easter bunny Friday
GARRETT — The Easter bunny will be handing out treats during a drive-through event from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Miller’s Merry Manor, 1367 S. Randolph St.
A bake sale to benefit the Garrett High School scholarship fund will be held inside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garrett Easter egg hunt is Saturday
GARRETT — The City of Garrett’s Easter egg hunt — hosted by the Alpha Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi — will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Eastside Park pavilion on East Houston Street.
Children should bring a container or bag for the candy they collect. Every child in attendance will receive a goody bag and have the opportunity to win a prize. There will be a variety of prizes given away in each age group, including bicycles with helmets. The grand prize will be a filled wagon. Children must be present to win.
This event is made possible by generous donations from businesses within the community.
Easter bunny breakfast is set for Saturday
GARRETT — The Garrett Alpha Chi Chapter of Tri Kappa will host the annual Bunny Breakfast as a grab and go event from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
The event will take place at J.E. Ober Elementary School, 801 E. Houston St. Visitors are asked to go to Door 3, where families will be greeted by the Easter bunny and gather goodies while moving through different stations on the bunny trail.
Children will receive doughnut holes and juice, along with a new book and an egg with a treat inside. Families will exit the school building after walking the bunny trail.
Homemade chocolate candies will also be offered for sale at the Bunny Breakfast.
Garrett Alumni Association
seeks reunion information
GARRETT — Are you a Garrett High School alumnus?
Is your class planning a reunion in 2023? The Garrett Schools Alumni Association is reaching out to you.
The association would like to post the information about your upcoming class reunion on its website and Facebook page. Let the Alumni Association know the date, time, location, class contact person, and any other important information about your upcoming class reunion so we can help spread the word to Garrett Schools Alumni Association@gmail.com.
Want to join the Alumni Association? Become a member online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com.
Civil War Round Table group to meet
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, meeting room C.
The program will be “Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War” and will be presented by John Fazio, an author and Civil War speaker. He is a member of the Lincoln Forum, Surrate Society, Cleveland Grays and the Western Reserve Historical Society.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email the group at CWRTNEI@aol.com, go to the Facebook page at facebook.com/CWRTNEI, or visit the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
