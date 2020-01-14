GARRETT — Garrett’s After Prom event committee is selling meat package raffle tickets to support the 2020 After Prom event.
The After Prom event has helped to provide a safe environment for teenagers after Garrett’s prom for over 27 years, preventing students from making destructive decisions.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Tickets may be purchased throughout the month of January. Drawing will happen the first week of February and winners will be contacted via phone. Contact Jennifer at 357-4114, ext. 3105, or stop into the Garrett High School front office to purchase tickets. Tickets will also be sold at select after school events at GHS.
First prize is a New York strip steak from Dave Hill’s Meat Market and a $25 gift card to Kroger. Second prize is a $25 gift card to Pettisville Meats Inc. Third prize is a $25 gift card to Albright’s One Stop Shops. Fourth prize is a $25 gift card to Miller’s Market. Fifth prize is a $20 gift card to LaOtto Meats. Sixth prize is a $20 gift card to GW’s Butcher Block.
