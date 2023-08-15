St. Martin’s appreciative
of golf outing support
To the editor:
St. Martin’s would like to say “Thank you” to everyone who made the 15th annual benefit golf outing an outstanding success this year!
On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5, 32 teams teed off at the Garrett Country Club for the 15th annual benefit golf outing. Everyone enjoyed a day of beautiful weather out on the course, as they supported the St. Martin’s Healthcare. Congratulations to Tony Surfus, Sherm Lewis, Troy Lewis and Ron Blotkamp for winning the men’s first place, and Tina Walters, Cheryl Hoot, Ariel Gruber and Connie Meyers for taking women’s first place. Thank you to all our golfers and the entire Garrett Country Club staff for partnering with us. St. Martin’s would also like to thank all the sponsors for making this event such a huge success!
Thank you to our hole-in-one partners: Steel Dynamics and Yoder & Jessup Law; to our Great Ball Drop partner: Credo Family Medicine; to our lunch partners: Ashley Industrial Molding, Auburn Dental Associates, Garrett State Bank and Professional Emergency Physicians; to our golf cart partners: Cordes and Associates, Dr. K. Michael Hayes, Heidtman Steel, Insurance Trustees of the Hilb Group & Todd Kidder, Scheumann Dental Associates and Star Technology; and to our hole partners: Best Deal Auto Sales, Business Impressions, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Community State Bank, Custer Grain Co., Custom Coating, Edward Jones — Duane B Schuman, G Edwards, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions, Garrett Country Club, Griffith Rubber Mills, Howie’s on Hamilton, Italian Grille, Nucor Building Systems, Nucor Fastener, Tri Kappa of Auburn, Vision Source, Vulcraft and Walmart Distribution Center #6074.
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals that donated raffle prizes and gifts for the golfers, including: Angola CDJR, Ann Manuel (403 Massage), Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Barton RV, Biggby Coffee Fort Wayne, Club Paradise, Cincinnati Reds, Coney Island, Courtney Wallace, Crickets on 7th Bar and Grill, Culver’s of Auburn, Five Lakes Coffee of Angola, Five Lakes Coffee of Kendallville, Fort Wayne Tincaps, Garrett Bowl, Garrett Country Club, Golden Creations, Harold’s Chevrolet, Healthies Angola, Hoham Feed and Seed, Home Depot, Indiana Physical Therapy, Jen’s Bistro Meegan West, Michelle Haynes, Gene and Julie Sonnenberg, Teresa Karrick, Lake James Golf Club, Lassus Bros, Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, Mike’s Car Wash, MJS Apparel, NCG Movie Theatre, Olive Twist, Peg Perego, Putt Putt Fun Center, Dr. Jonathan and Sarah Benson, Kristen and Joe Schultis, Scoops Ice Cream, Tom and Tammy Stafford, The Angler, The Deli at Sixth and Main, The Galley Lake James, Tim and Toni Brandon, Tom’s Donuts of Angola, Trading Post, Triple AAA Sporting Goods, Westwood Car Wash, WhatchamaCAKES and Wings Etc. of Kendallville.
Finally, thank you to all our dedicated staff, volunteers, and board members who gave their time and energy to make this event such a big success. With the support and generosity of our communities, St. Martin’s Healthcare can provide medical, dental, vision, prescription assistance, and mental health counseling for those in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties that are uninsured or under-insured. This year, we exceeded our fundraising goal, thanks to our powerful community. The clinic is funded entirely by grants, donations, and fundraisers such as these events. St. Martin’s Healthcare is very appreciative of the community’s support. As always, the proceeds raised from the golf outing will support the mission and services of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
St. Martin’s Healthcare
Garrett
