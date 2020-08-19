GARRETT — Garrett Museum of Art is sponsoring its annual Little Artists educational program starting in September.
The art-related activities will take place at Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 Houston St., Garrett. Activities are designed for preschool through fifth-grade and are created to assist with early childhood motor skills and art education development.
Children benefit from expressing their creativity, and art programs for children are life-changing, the museum said. When children are taught creativity skills, their confidence grows and their ability to excel in other educational areas is nurtured.
As Albert Einstein stated, “Creativity is intelligence having fun,” the museum said. Garrett Museum of Art believes in, and sees the importance of, the creative arts in a child’s life.
Instructor Sarah Chesebrough is an art educator and artist.
“Her talents in teaching art classes and nurturing talents of young individuals is well-suited to our Little Artists program,” said Angela Green, Garrett Museum of Art gallery coordinator.
Little Artists is free and open to the public as a service to the Garrett community and to DeKalb County residents.
Fall Little Artists will meet Saturdays, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 from 10-11 a.m. Parents are welcome to attend. People can pre-register by emailing agreen.gmoa@gmail.com or register on the day of each program. Enter the doors on Cowen Street. Street parking is available in addition to a parking lot across from the church.
The program will observe all precautions including social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer.
