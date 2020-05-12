GARRETT — Cole Bergman and Payton Warfield rank as the top two seniors in Garrett High School’s graduating class of 2020. The virtual announcement was made last week by Principal Matt Smith.
Bergman is class valedictorian and Warfield is salutatorian.
Bergman is the son of Kelly and Alexandria Bergman. He plans to attend Wabash College where he will major in English and pre-law and also play football for the Little Giants.
After receiving his undergraduate degree, he plans to continue with post-graduate work to receive his Juris Doctorate and earn a Master of Laws to further his knowledge on the subject of law, and join a firm practicing in the field of civil law in Indiana.
At Garrett, Bergman has been active in football, wrestling, track, marching band, basketball band, show choir and jazz bands, student council, class officer, DeKalb’s VOICE, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, National Honor Society and Sources of Strength.
Bergman has earned many honors, including IASP Indiana Academic Regional All-Star, Garrett High School Academic Dream Team, Indianapolis Colts Academic All-Star Football Team, IFCA 3A Senior All-State Football Team, Associated Press All-State Football Team, NECC Football All-Conference First Team, NECC Wrestling All-Conference First Team, IHSAA Semi-State wrestling qualifier, IHSWCA Academic All-State Wrestling Team, IATCCC Academic All-State Track, Sources of Strength Peer Mentor and class president.
Warfield is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield.
She plans to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne to earn her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene with a goal to find a full-time position as a dental hygienist in DeKalb County.
She has been involved in marching band, color guard, student council, National Honor Society, student publications, track and field and cheerleading at Garrett.
Warfield received the Tri-Kappa Outstanding Scholastic Achievement Award, Tri-Kappa Outstanding Achievement Award in Science, and four-year cheerleading participant award.
She has served as cheerleading captain, student publications business manager and is Miss Garrett 2019. Warfield also participated in the Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education program her senior year.
Academic honors presented
This year, 57 seniors were recognized for academics in three categories, in addition to the Top 10 awards handed out in the past. Smith said the change was made to be able to recognize more students for their stellar efforts in high school.
Criteria for summa cum laude — highest distinction — includes having an A+ grade-point average over a four-year period, plus earn an academic or technical honors diploma, or both.
In addition to Bergman and Warfield, students earning this designation are Erin Wichman, Sydney West, Levi Follett, Mason Custer, Clayton Fielden, Lauren Gonya, Kierra Richards, Peyton Grigsby, Adalyn Hickman, Warren Joseph, Kalab Robertson, Halie Andrews, Tristan Taylor, Allison Herendeen, Maggi Smurr, Brooklyn Runion and Drake Beber.
Magna cum laude — high distinction — was presented to students who achieved an A average over four years, plus earned an academic or technical honors diploma, or both. Students earning this designation are Ethan Harter, Hannah Collingsworth, Brandon Gater, Katie Lacey, Maya VanBuskirk, Haley Getts, Tysen Swathwood, Madison VanDerbosch, Jadah Shroads, Ryanne Arambula, Camden Harris Latham, Leondra McKing, Liberty Chaney, Kennedy Sattison, Nolan Hathaway, Ariana Taylor, Isaac Thrush and Jacob Davis.
Cum laude — with distinction — represents students who compiled an A- average over four years and earned Core 40 diplomas. They include Matthew Mastroddi, Sarah Rasnick, Alivia Thrush, Kaylee Martin, Karissa Gram, EmmaGrace Sobieski, Autumn Heath, Samantha DeWitt, Angelina Amburgey, Jarrett Bailey, Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Autumn McDonald, Jaren Berning, Jayden Broadnax, Connor Davis, Chandler Shearer, Alathia Blust, Shaylee VanWagner, Nicholas Yoder and William Cole.
Senior class officers are President Cole Bergman, Vice President Sydney West, Secretary Autumn McDonald and Treasurer Maya VanBuskirk.
