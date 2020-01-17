GARRETT — Two graduates will be added to Garrett High School’s Athletic Wall of Fame during halftime of Saturday’s Garrett-Westview boys basketball game in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Inductees are Tom “Moose” Miller (1972) and Madison Diederich (2009). Both were standouts on the basketball court and on the ball field.
The public is invited to a reception honoring the inductees after the game Saturday.
