Arrested in
Noble County
William D. Inman, 52, of the 400 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 23 by Kendallville Police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor.
Lacie D. Lambright, 35, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Jan. 24 by Noble County police on a warrant.
Austin L. Cusick, 22, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 25 on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Amanda Allard, 29, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Jan. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Lyle Schwartz, 32, of the 1400 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 19 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Hunter K. Mercer, 18, of the 3400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Robert Dewitt, 57, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Derek Steffe, 36, of the 4000 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Michael Barrand, 41, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Todd Manolovits, 51, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Julie Westra, 49, of the 4200 block of Barton Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Rachel Miller, 28, of the 2200 block of Rutgers Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Jan. 22 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Patrick Burnham, 47, of the 11000 block of Lock Part Way, New Haven, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Terry Mitchell, 33, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Jan. 23 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Tori Nodine, 26, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Dale Lautzenheiser, 64, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jesse Middleton, 39, of Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a precursor by a methamphetamine offender, a Level 6 felony.
Ronny Clark, 50, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Seth Scher, 29, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 25 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Shane Kerr, 22, of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Melvin Tablada Flores, 30, of the 4600 block of West Caven Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 26 by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Tara Aker, 34, of the 800 block of Elmer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
