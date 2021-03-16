Barbara Boyd
AUBURN — Barbara J. Boyd, 70, of Auburn, died March 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Irene Brown
AUBURN — Irene Halsey Brown, 82, of Auburn, died March 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Crouch
AUBURN — Mary Lou “Peg” Crouch, 94, of Auburn, died March 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Hankey
AUBURN — Richard E. Hankey, 86, of Auburn, died March 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Patricia Goings
AUBURN — Patricia A. Goings, 64, of Auburn, died March 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
River Spencer
WATERLOO — River Eli Spencer, 19, of Waterloo, died March 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Thomas Shank
HAMILTON — Thomas G. Shank, 68, of Hamilton, died March 10, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Nora Sanders
HUDSON — Nora Evadean Sanders, 89, of Hudson, died March 7, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Arthur Hall
MONGO — Arthur G. Hall, 87, of Mongo, died March 8, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Wanda Pierson
ROME CITY — Wanda L. “Cissy” Pierson, 83, of Rome City, died March 4, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
