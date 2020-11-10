Wednesday, Nov. 11
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Lakeland, here.
Thursday, Nov. 12
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at West Noble.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Heritage.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Indian Springs, here.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Central Noble.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with North Side, here.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at New Haven.
Thursday, Nov. 19
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Central Noble.
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
