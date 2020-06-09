Middle and high school students at several area schools have showcased their future career dreams through a Junior Achievement essay contest that earned them $100 awards and job-shadow opportunities.
The essay contest was created in partnership with the Olin B & Desta Schwab Foundation. The project encouraged students to research and thoroughly understand the career paths that interest them.
In addition to fostering career research and exploration, the essay project provided a $100 award to winning essays for middle school and high school students who participated in Junior Achievement programs.
In addition to the $100 award, high school students competed for a job-shadow experience in the career field of their choosing.
During the second semester, 280 middle and high school students submitted essays for the contest. Students from 18 schools across northern Indiana participated.
Local winners in the Middle School Essay Contest include two students from Garrett Middle School:
• Ethan Baker, whose essay topic was psychologist; and
• Abigail Carlson, whose career topic was baker.
Local job-shadow winners in the High School Essay Contest include two Garrett High School students:
• Ella Baver, whose career topic was photojournalist); and
• Jadin Shaw, whose topic was U.S. Marine.
“Junior Achievement and Schwab Foundation are excited to partner with educators and volunteers to foster student exploration of careers and the regional opportunities available to them,” says Lena Yarian, President, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. “Together, we are equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in future school and career experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.