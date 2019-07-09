AUBURN — Naomi T. Beeber, 74, of Auburn, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Naomi was born Jan. 12, 1945, in Garrett, a daughter of the late Cleo and Hilda (Miller) Beeber.
Naomi was a graduate of Garrett High School and had also attended Saint Joseph Catholic School.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn.
“She was a very loving, caring and friendly person who always saw the good in people.”
Naomi was a beautician, a Walmart associate, and had also worked in the central service department at Parkview Hospital.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ruth Beeber, of Auburn, and Janice (Tom) Kappel, of Garrett; and a brother, Thomas (June) Beeber, of Adams Lake.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Beeber.
A funeral Mass was held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
