Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these upcoming events:
Quad County Karaoke will provide musical entertainment from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served for members and their immediate families from 5 p.m. Saturday while food lasts.
A nacho dinner will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 while food lasts. Julia James will provide musical entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will visit the post from 1-5 p.m. today, Nov. 16.
A general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served Friday, Nov. 19. The band, Basket Case, will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The post’s Thanksgiving dinner will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday. The legion will be closed Thanksgiving day.
An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served Friday, Nov. 26. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.