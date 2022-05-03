LEO — Garrett High School earned ribbons in five of six disciplines as it concluded its season April 19 at the 2022 IASP Academic Super Bowl Senior Area Meet, hosted by Leo High School.
Teams from around the state took part in different area meets. Meets were separated into class by size of school.
Garrett also took part in two invitationals earlier this year at Bishop Luers on March 9 and Bishop Dwenger on March 16.
At the Leo area meet, Garrett placed first in Class 3 math, second in English and interdisciplinary, as well as third in science and fine arts. In addition, the English team tallied a score of 20 and was just one correct answer away from qualifying for state.
“I am extremely proud of these students,” English team coach Jonelle Furnish said. “With three seniors and five freshmen overall, every one of them went above and beyond expectations.”
The group of seniors — Cassidy Kennedy, Daleth Rodriguez, and Victoria Sheffield — were joined by freshmen Arleth Rodriguez and Camdyn Woods on the squad that was just shy of the State Meet. Another English group consisting of freshmen Cyann Lilly and Macy Kashmer scored 16 at the area meet.
Garrett’s math team beat out Adams Central in a tiebreaker to win the Leo area competition. Garrett was represented by juniors Dominic Zimmerman and Andrew Molargik and sophomore Brayden Koble.
“It was great to see them win the area meet,” Math team coach David Stevens said. “I am glad for them to do so well in a difficult competition.”
Two interdisciplinary teams represented Garrett. One team, with seniors Daleth Rodriguez and Ava Grubbs, juniors Lola Hanchar and Dominic Zimmerman and sophomore Makaelyn Ellison, placed second in the area. Another team, seniors Cayden Myers, Cassidy Kennedy and Victoria Sheffield and juniors Jadden Amburgey and Andrew Molargik, placed sixth.
Garrett’s fine arts and science teams each placed third at the area meet. Fine arts was represented by Ellison, Amburgey and junior Courtney Barse. The science team consisted of Molargik, Hanchar and Koble. Fine arts is coached by Jennifer Fast. Science is mentored by Dustin Sewelin.
Also competing at Leo was the social studies team made up of Myers, Grubbs and Daleth Rodriguez. That group was coached by Bill Thomas.
