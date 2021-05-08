AUBURN — “This is God’s event,” said Erma Casselman, county coordinator of the 30th annual DeKalb County prayer rally Thursday at the Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
“It’s so good to get together in prayer again,” she said. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. “We’ve had a tough year, but God is on the throne and He loves to hear from His people.”
The rally celebrated the theme, “Love, Life and Liberty,” drawing from II Corinthians 3:17 that reads: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where is the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.”
“We come together tonight to use the most powerful tool that we have — and that’s prayer,” said Casselman. “Prayer begins at the home, and goes throughout our family and throughout our community. We must keep everyone in prayer, with love.”
Micah Clark, executive director of the American Family Association of Indiana based in Indianapolis, was guest speaker for the evening. His good friend, state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, introduced Clark, with whom he has worked for more than 30 years as a lobbyist in the Statehouse for Christian matters.
Clark began his message telling the audience he and his wife will be empty-nesters, as both children will be away at college in the fall.
In his ministry, Clark said, he found the No. 1 prayer request for people is for physical health, followed more recently by people asking for prayer for their children and grandchildren, who were raised in the church, “but they don’t have our values anymore, or I am worried that they are drifting away from our values,” and parents worry they are not passing those values along to the next generation.
Last month, a Gallup Poll showed church participation or identification with a denomination was at an all-time low since polling began. Only half of Americans identify with any religious denomination or affiliation of any type, said Clark. In 2000, that number was 70%.
“Clearly America is turning away from those values we held onto for 200 years,” he said, listing two reasons for concern.
“If fewer people are involved in church, we obviously have fewer people hearing the truth,” he said, citing I Corinthians 1:18 and John 6.
His second point was that people without Christ no longer have hope.
“Why are young people following the world’s wisdom, not God’s?” he asked.
When Clark asked his children’s friends, he found most choose to believe the false narrative of the world. He listed reasons showing the power of church attenders versus the world view.
First they seek happiness. Clark said research shows people who grew up in the church regularly found more happiness, were less likely to commit suicide or consider it, have less stress and anxiety and lower blood pressure levels.
Secondly they seek lasting love. The likelihood of marriage is greater with people who grew up in the church. Married individuals active in their faith are more likely remain married.
Third, he cited mental health. Those who were active by attending church regularly during the pandemic did not have a decline in their mental health compared to those who were not attending.
He said a survey showed women age 50 and over are 20% less likely to die in any given year for almost any reason if they attend church services weekly.
Regular church attendance also improves the way of life for children, with people twice as likely to adopt a child as those who are not active in their faith, and 30% more likely to serve as foster parents, said Clark.
He also noted personal freedom is also of importance, and that those who attend church regularly are less likely to be involved in criminal activities.
Clark noted faith and sex go hand-in-hand. According to surveys, married couples, especially those couples who attended church regularly, reported more satisfying sex than those outside of marriage.
Finally, people want wealth and prosperity, according to Clark.
He noted four simple life steps to keep people above poverty — get at least a high school education, get a full-time job, get married before you have children and don’t use drugs.
“All four things that actually churches uplift and teach,” he added.
“So what does all this mean? The conclusion is simple. God loves us, he wants what’s best for us. That’s why he tells us how to live. And by following his ways, it gives us a great shot at life,” Clark said.
Pastor Jonathan Pennington of Cedar Lake Church of Christ in Waterloo offered an opening prayer of thanks and praise.
“We come to you not as a special interest group or as a voting bloc, but Lord as your children who have been commanded to ask so that we may receive. You have said, Lord, that we can come boldly before the throne of grace for help in time of need,” he prayed.
“We come to you because you have promised that if your people who are called by your name will humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways, that you will hear from Heaven and that you will heal our land.”
Patsy Harris led the audience of about 50 people in pledges to the American flag, Christian flag and Bible.
Audience members joined in singing the national anthem at the outset of the evening, led by Jensen Snyder of Waterloo. The Garrett High School sophomore also sang three special praise songs during the event. She offered a prayer of thanks and blessing for the event and for God’s love shown during the past year during a time of anxiety and stress.
Many pastors and leaders from the community offered prayers during the evening.
Pastor Ron Koch of Hopewell United Brethren Church south of Auburn lifted up U.S. government leaders including senators, congressmen, Supreme Court justices, the president and their families in prayer. Using I Timothy 2 as his source, Koch said we must pray with thanksgiving.
“This is something hard for us, especially in our cultural climate, when someone from the ‘other party,’ whatever that is, makes it into office. Our current cultural climate does not excuse us from praying for our government and praying with thanksgiving,” Koch said.
“So I will be praying for President Biden, Vice President Harris, for Congress, the 100 Senators and their staff, including Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun from Indiana, the 435 in the House of Representatives and their staff, including the nine who serve the State of Indiana, specifically for Jim Banks, and the judges, staff, and the various agencies and sub-agencies, of which there are hundreds.
“God, we come to you and say thank you and pray out of faith that You can and will work, and out of obedience to Your word, we pray for our U.S. government leaders, that we together pray for them to be servants,” he prayed. “We ask that you will reawaken each leader to their civic duty — and ultimate duty before You, that they would serve instead of being served. And that those leading in a national level would be servants of every American, not just those in their target voting demographic.”
Koch prayed that leaders would be humble and remember their task is bigger than they are. He asked God for wisdom for government leaders.
“May they hunger and thirst for wisdom. May they seek wisdom in you. May they lead in wisdom,” he said.
He also prayed for justice, that leaders might fear the Lord that they might know justice, not just for themselves but for each and every American. He also prayed for courage for leaders who might face opposition and the pressure to compromise.
“May they have the courage to be servants — to live in humility, the courage to seek wisdom in You, and may they have the courage to rule with justice. And may they have the courage to do what’s right, no matter the cost,” he prayed.
Koch also prayed for their families and asked for saving grace for all leaders, to come to know Him.
“So God we say thank you for our leaders, even the ones we may not like. God we say thank you for this country. And while it’s far from perfect, we still have much to be thankful for,” he prayed.
Mayor Mike Ley of Auburn offered prayer for state and local government leaders in all communities.
He read Hebrews 13:17: “Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account. Do this so that their work will be a joy, not a burden, for that would be of no benefit to you.”
Ley also offered prayer for the media — for courage and wisdom, using Philippians 4:8 as his source: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”
Ley asked God that all would stand behind community leaders and also pray for them daily.
“There’s nothing more assuring to an official, an elected person, to have someone tell them ‘that we are praying for you, you are in our prayer group, we prayed for you at church,” Ley said.
Pastor Merle Holden of the New Life Lutheran Church in Waterloo prayed for those in the military and their families.
“We think of the sacrifices military people make, and I know we don’t honor them like we should. They deserve a great deal of gratitude for the sacrifice they make,” he said.
Holden asked God to watch over and protect the nation’s brave soldiers and keep them close to Him.
“May we never forget to honor them for their sacrifice,” he said of all who served and those who did not return home safely, he said.
Pastor Ron Stambaugh from the Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo prayed for police officers, first responders and their families.
“I believe my God has this. He hasn’t lost any power. He is still in control, and everything will go according to His plan,” Stambaugh said. “I believe that will all of my heart. All we need to do is surrender our hearts and our lives to Him, and believe and trust him. He has it all.”
Stambaugh, a Vietnam veteran and former police officer, said he knows what it is like to be in law enforcement.
“I am so grateful for the men and women that do come and give their hearts into serving others by denying themselves of the pleasure of just being home, and being in a safe environment,” he said.
“We are living in a time where our law enforcement has come under great scrutiny — under microscopes. I assure you there is more good than there is bad out there. And I am thankful for them,” he added.
Praying for police, fire, first responders, dispatchers, doctors, nurses and volunteers who have chosen to put others first, Stambaugh lifted them to God for their sacrifices, saying, “We ask that you keep your hand of grace and mercy upon them and their families. Keep them safe, give them wisdom and strength to perform their job that you have called them to do.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board member Jerry Weller prayed for education, administrators, teachers and students.
He began with a word of thanks to Casselman for her faithfulness and leadership in organizing the annual prayer rally for many years.
“Tonight we pray for education, not only for our youth, but for continuing education for others,” he prayed.
He asked God’s guidance for administrators in creating opportunities for all to become responsible, respectful citizens. He offered thanks for all the teachers who have courageously overcome the obstacles that would have hindered the educational process this past year.
“We ask your blessing on our teachers, not only for the academic areas of education, but for the ability to be good role models, as they invest in the lives of our students.”
He also prayed for parents: “Never has there been a tougher time to be a parent as they teach and model a strong moral foundation based on biblical principles and truths.”
He also lifted up students, today, tomorrow and in days to come.
“Going through the stages of life can be very lonely. We pray that our students will seek direction from their parents, their counselors, when things seem so unsurmountable. May we be able to challenge our students, but with understanding and compassion and compete respect for their struggles along the way,” said Weller.
Following the message, Brother Bud Owen from the First Church of Christ offered a message of unity and spiritual awakening in America.
“That’s what I am praying on this night is revival. Prayer is so important, that of all the things the disciples asked Jesus how to do, was to pray. There was something they could see in the life of Christ as He communicated with his Father in heaven,” said Owen.
“When we pray, it’s our way of talking to God. When we open up His word, we give Him a chance to talk to us,” he added.
Referring to Clark’s message that the church is no longer the center of the community, Owen said the country is in a crossroads and what it needs is a revival.
“This country isn’t attacking Christians. You’re not that special. Let me tell you what it’s attacking — the Word of God. The last time I checked, the gates of Hell will not prevail against the Word of God.
“That’s what we are to be — men and women of God, abiding by His word, obeying His commands, and not giving in to go along to get along. We have to stand for the Word of God. And if we stand for the Word of God, we shall not be moved.”
He prayed that God would embolden His people and bring us back to a country that is in line with His words.
“Lord wake us up. May what we say be Your words. Help us to be a country that sees the need to get on our knees” and to cry for forgiveness,” Owen prayed.
The group then joined in singing “God Bless America.” The day marked the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.