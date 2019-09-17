MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS
Cross Country
Locomotives set personal records at invite
MANCHESTER — The Locomotives traveled to the Manchester Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
For the boys, Luke Coffman led the varsity with a sixth-place finish in 10:49 in a field of 103 runners. For the JV, Aiden Boltz led the way for Garrett with a time of 15:11. The team had 13 of its 17 runners set personal records that day.
For the girls, Addison Ebert led the varsity in 19{sup}th{/sup} place at 12:44 in a field of 89 runners. For the JV, Gabbriella Devers led the way for Garrett with a time of 16:59. The girls had nine of 12 runners set a personal record for the day.
Locomotives
compete at Eastside
BUTLER — The Locomotives competed at Eastside on Sept. 10 in a three-way meet with Westview.
In the boys race, Luke Coffman finished third overall in a very close race at 11:09. Teammate Gavin Weller was sixth, Malachi Malcolm was 14th, David Kueber finished at 20 and Holden Bowser was 23.
In the girls race, Addison Ebert finished second in a very strong race at 12:41. Makenna Malcolm was 11, Alivia Stickler 13, Ayla Gilbert finished in 17 and Abby Carlson at 19.
Notable performances were made by Wesley Blaker, Joe Fuentes, Aiden Boltz and Elijah Chapman.
Soccer
Lakers beat GMS teams
GARRETT — Lakeland defeated Garrett in seventh- and eighth-grade matches Tuesday.
The Lakers won the seventh-grade match 25-14, 24-25, 15-5. Lakeland’s eighth-graders won 25-23, 25-24.
Boys top Westview
EMMA — The boys soccer team traveled to Westview on Sept. 10 and came home with a 4-1 victory.
Nate Presswoood scored 3 of the 4 goals and Chase Leech had the 4th. Braydon Kennedy saved 16 of the 17 shots that he faced.
Volleyball
Garrett High School resultsBoys Soccer
Hornets defeat Garrett
GARRETT — Angola topped Garrett 3-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play Tuesday.
The teams were tied 1-1 at the half.
Zak Klopfenstein scored off an assist from Kenan Kennedy for Garrett (3-5-1). Keeper Kaleb Samons made four saves.
Cross Country
Girls fourth, boys third at Westview
EMMA — The Angola girls and West Noble boys cross country teams won their respective races at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at Westview on Wednesday.
The Hornets finished with an 11-0 record, followed by Fairfield in second and West Noble in third. Garrett finished in fourth place, ahead of Westview, Fremont, Central Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Churubusco, Hamilton and Eastside.
Angola’s Samantha Biernat won the girls race with a time of 20:04.28. Two of her teammates followed closely in third and fourth with Gracynn Hinkley and Taylor Clemens. Hannah Blum came in 13th for the Hornets.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders in eighth in 21:54.96, and was trailed by fellow Garrett runner Madilyn Malcolm in ninth. Valencia Placencia also finished in the top 15 for the Railroaders.
On the boys side, West Noble got the better of Westview by one point to finish with an 11-0 record. The Warriors finished in second, followed by Garrett, Angola, Lakeland, Churubusco, Fairfield, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Fremont, Central Noble and Hamilton.
Westview’s Spencer Carpenter claimed the top time in 16:29 for first, beating Angola’s Izaiah Steury by just over a second. The Warriors had two more finishers in the top 10, including Remington Carpenter in fourth and Anthony Schwartz in 10th.
Eastside’s Gezahange Biddle finished in seventh place in a time of 17:45.27.
