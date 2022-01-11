GARRETT — It’s not happening by accident.
As a generational player as a point guard, most Garrett Railroader fans know senior Nataley Armstrong as the queen of assists.
With classmate Taylor Gerke out with a leg injury, however, it was Armstrong’s scoring that made a difference in a battle of NECC goliaths in girls basketball Jan. 4.
Armstrong scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter as Garrett defeated 2A No. 5 Fairfield, 51-46.
With the win, the Railroaders improved to 15-1 on the season and 6-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Fairfield dropped to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the NECC.
Junior Bailey Kelham added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Morgan Ostrowski added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Junior-laden Fairfield was led by standout Brea Garber’s 16 points. Classmates Bailey Williard added 10 points and Morgan Gawthrop contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Garrett led 24-20 at halftime, and Fairfield had crept within 27-26 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Armstrong took over. She knocked down a three-pointer to extend Garrett’s lead to 30-26. Ostrowski scored inside to make it 32-26.
Fairfield’s Garber got her team back on track with a three, but then Armstrong scored all seven of Garrett’s points in a 7-1 run which pushed the lead to 39-30 with less than a minute left in the period.
Kelham found the sweet spot from the wing to extend Garrett’s lead to 41-30 with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter. Fairfield tried to work the ball down the court but Faith Owen stole it and went in for a layup as the horn sounded to give Garrett a 43-30 cushion heading into the fourth.
Garber hit a pair of threes to bring her team within 49-44 in the fourth, but Garrett was able to hold on, never leading by fewer than five points.
Armstrong has made a living off dishing the ball to other players in her career at Garrett, but Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said Armstrong has had big scoring nights in her repertoire all along.
“She’s always ready,” Lapadot said. “She just hasn’t needed to score. That just shows how unselfish she is.”
Garrett had two field goals in the fourth quarter. Armstrong assisted on both of them.
The Railroader defense did a nice job on Garber in the first half, limiting her to four points and two rebounds. Garber, who has committed to NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis, scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half.
“She just made some bombs,” Lapadot said of Garber’s scoring touch.
The game was tied at 8 midway through the first quarter, but Garrett got a bucket from Ostrowski and a pair of three-pointers from sophomore Makenna Malcolm to take a 16-9 lead after one quarter.
Fairfield refused to go away, outscoring the Big Train 11-8 in the second to draw within 24-20 midway.
For the game, Garrett converted on 18-of-42 field goals for 42.9%. Fairfield went 16-for-44 from the floor for 36.4%.
Armstrong was 6-for-10 from the floor, including going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.
