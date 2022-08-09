GARRETT — A Michigan resident was given additional time to remove some sections of a house he owns in Garrett.
The city’s unsafe building committee, comprised of members of the Board of Works, reviewed an engineering report submitted by homeowner Charles Gamble regarding a property at 503 S. Peters St. that he purchased in 2013.
Gamble, a Garrett native who resides in Michigan, has been working on the house for several years and has been responsive to code enforcement complaints over the years, but has seen improvements stall for the past six months due to a medical issue.
Gamble came before the committee in June to respond to complaints. At that session, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff suggested Gamble contact an engineer to decide if the structural integrity of the home is safe before spending any more time and money on improvements. Gamble agreed to hire the engineer and to provide his determination with documentation at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Board of Works. He was not present.
According to a three-page document from Kenneth Hess of Structural Engineering Services Inc. of Huntertown, Gamble’s house was deemed to not be in danger of eminent collapse and structurally sound enough to continue the renovation process.
The report added a recommendation that two lean-to additions be removed immediately due to public safety concerns, and the front and side wrap-around porch and work on the southwest basement wall be completed soon.
The committee approved giving Gamble 30 days to remove the lean-to additions, after which the city will invite him to a meeting to discuss remaining issues that violate the city’s unsafe building code.
The home has remained vacant since its purchase nearly 10 years ago, and electrical service was cut five years ago. A few years back, a wall collapsed on the structure that lies less than five feet from neighboring homes and could become a hazard should a fire should break out.
