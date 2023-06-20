Arrested in Noble County
Shelby A. Laubham, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. June 10 to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information was provided.
Skyler A. Woods, 28, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. June 13 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Brandon T. Bostater, 27, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. June 14 by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Brittany Garrett, 35, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Gabriel Humphrey, 23, of the 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class B misdemeanor.
Anthony Ward, 29, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Mario Sandingo, 25, of the 100 block of McIntyre Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. June 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Wilcox, 28, of the 2000 block of Walden Road, Auburn, was arrested at 2:05 p.m June 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Autumn Johnson, 24, of the 10900 block West, South County Line Road, Zanesville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of theft where the value of property is between $750-$50,000, a Level 6 felony.
Skyler Lockwood, 27, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of pre-trial release conditions for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chrisman, 34, of the 1800 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lester Morales-Gomez, 20, of the 200 block of East Woodland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. June 13 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keland Brown, 39, of the 600 block of West Jackson Street, Kokomo, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. June 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor).
Stanley Kyles, 60, of the 1400 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. June 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging counterfeiting, forgery and theft, all Level 6 felonies.
Anthony Keel, 53, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. June 13 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging violation of pre-trial release (theft, a Level 6 felony and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Jeremy Kline, 43, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Edon, Ohio, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Stidham, 37, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. June 15 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michelle Hensley, 43, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (child molesting, as Level 1 and Level 4 felonies; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Steven Reinhart, 68, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Class A felony.
John Williams, 33, of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. June 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shane Hays, 49, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. June 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Hyndman, 69, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. June 16 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
