GARRETT — With its 75-80 residents currently subscribing to multiple contractors for trash pick-up, Altona town leaders asked to be included on Garrett’s contract with Washler Inc. during the Jan. 4 meeting of the Garrett Common Council.
Altona residents currently pay Garrett Municipal Utilities for electric service and a flat sewer fee.
Altona Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken said residents are willing to pay an additional monthly charge for uniform trash collection. Trash pickup now falls on different days for the multiple contractors that service the town. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he will contact Washler Inc. for options.
With Garrett’s switch from Republic Services Inc. to Washler Inc. on Jan. 1, pickup days in Garrett have changed, Mayor Todd Fiandt noted.
When customers were provided new bins last month, a notice inside detailed the pickup dates for various zones in the city. Fiandt said Republic Services Inc. will no longer service customers who contracted for additional recycling pickup but will refund any prepayment owed.
Bids will be sent out later this month for the 2021-2022 Community Crossing matching grant in the amount of $577,342. Improvements include milling and resurfacing of several streets on the north side of town and in Dawson Addition, and reconstruction of North Harrison Street from High to Covell streets, West Quincy Street from Guilford to Peters streets, and Seventh Street from Quincy Street to the apartment property, Otero said.
Other projects in the works include the Bourbon Street Pizza & 15 Beer Tap Room in the former Dollar General site, additions for Alliance Industries, Enzyme Solutions, Mossberg Industries and the new Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Otero said.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 69 calls, issued 15 traffic warnings, and two traffic tickets from Dec. 20-29. His report showed six property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
Five arrests were made, two for traffic, and one each for warrants, battery and drugs. Officers also recorded 38 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported one rubbish violation since Dec. 8, eight code violations complied and one abate forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing.
A 40% jump in medical assist incidents in 2021 comprised most of the Garrett Fire Department’s end-of-year activities according to a report from Chief Chad Werkheiser.
Last year, firefighters responded to 318 medical assist calls compared to 227 the previous year, according to the report. Werkheiser said 26 of the medic calls in 2021 were COVID-related.
Council member Amanda Charles suggested the increased number of calls could be due increased population, causing a lag time for response by the EMS. She suggested Fiandt discuss the issue with local and county leaders at future meetings.
