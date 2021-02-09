Carl Andrews
GARRETT — Carl A. Andrews, 93, of Garrett, died Feb. 1, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Patricia Cook
GARRETT — Patricia A. Cook, 61, of Garrett, died Jan. 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Garnel Handshoe Jr.
GARRETT — Garnel Handshoe Jr., 64, of Garrett, died Feb. 4, 2021.
Hite Funeral home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sterling Robbins II
GARRETT — Sterling Keith Robbins II, 54, of Garrett, died Jan. 31, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mildred Bard
AUBURN — Mildred N. Bard, 102, of Auburn, died Jan. 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Stephen Mason
AUBURN — Stephen A. Mason, 76, of Auburn, died Jan. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronnie Williford
AUBURN — Ronnie Lee Williford, 75, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kent Hull
HAMILTON — Kent Matthew “Buck” Hull, 57, of Hamilton, died Jan. 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Penick
PLEASANT LAKE — Marilyn E. Penick, 90, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 3, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Sandra Altimus
KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Kay Altimus, 75, of Kendallville, died Jan. 31, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jeffrey Hunter
KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Hunter, 60, Kendallville, died Jan. 30, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ranulfo Morales
KENDALLVILLE — Ranulfo Salazar Morales, 87, of Kendallville, died Jan. 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Donald Glick
GRABILL — Donald Glick, 71, of Grabill, died Feb. 4, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.