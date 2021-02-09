Carl Andrews

GARRETT — Carl A. Andrews, 93, of Garrett, died Feb. 1, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Patricia Cook

GARRETT — Patricia A. Cook, 61, of Garrett, died Jan. 30, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Garnel Handshoe Jr.

GARRETT — Garnel Handshoe Jr., 64, of Garrett, died Feb. 4, 2021.

Hite Funeral home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sterling Robbins II

GARRETT — Sterling Keith Robbins II, 54, of Garrett, died Jan. 31, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mildred Bard

AUBURN — Mildred N. Bard, 102, of Auburn, died Jan. 29, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Stephen Mason

AUBURN — Stephen A. Mason, 76, of Auburn, died Jan. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ronnie Williford

AUBURN — Ronnie Lee Williford, 75, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kent Hull

HAMILTON — Kent Matthew “Buck” Hull, 57, of Hamilton, died Jan. 30, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Penick

PLEASANT LAKE — Marilyn E. Penick, 90, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 3, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Sandra Altimus

KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Kay Altimus, 75, of Kendallville, died Jan. 31, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jeffrey Hunter

KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Hunter, 60, Kendallville, died Jan. 30, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ranulfo Morales

KENDALLVILLE — Ranulfo Salazar Morales, 87, of Kendallville, died Jan. 29, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Donald Glick

GRABILL — Donald Glick, 71, of Grabill, died Feb. 4, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

