SHIPSHEWANA — A Garrett High School graduate took his show on the road back in the 1970s — and he’s bringing it back home this month.
Garrett native Dan Miller is the leader of an internationally acclaimed cowboy music trio based in Cody, Wyoming. On Saturday, Aug. 31, he and his band will take the stage at the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana for one night only.
“I can’t express how excited I am to be ‘Back Home in Indiana!’ We’re excited to perform for family and friends at the Blue Gate,” Miller said.
After leaving Garrett in the early 1970s, Miller traveled around the country playing music with his “Dan Miller Band,” landing for a time in Los Angeles where he honed his acting skills. Work opportunities took him to Nashville, where he broke into the broadcasting scene hosting shows such as “You Can Be A Star” with Opry legend Jim Ed Brown on The Nashville Network.
With a Cable Ace Award under his belt as host of the game show “Top Card” and a steady gig as the co-host of “Mesquite Rodeo” with eight-time world champion bull rider Donnie Gay, Miller moved his family to Park City, Utah, and then to southern Montana, ultimately settling in the tourist town of Cody, Wyoming, in 2002.
In 2005, Miller launched his “Cowboy Music Revue,” a Branson-style show that features humor, cowboy poetry, some music trivia and a wide range of musical styles, from bluegrass to cowboy to Americana to gospel. For the last 15 years, the group has performed in the summer at their theatre in Cody, as well as being featured performers six times on the RFD-TV show “Larry’s Country Diner.”
Miller is accompanied on stage by his daughter, Hannah, who will be starting her senior year at the University of Wyoming in September. She learned to play the fiddle at her father’s side, growing into her abilities as a singer and, later, a mandolin player. Hannah has been with the Revue from the beginning, at the tender age of 6. Now 21, she isn’t able to play every night, but after 15 years she is a cornerstone of the group.
Also appearing with the Millers will be Wendy Corr, who joined the group in 2008 as the bass player and female vocalist. She has an extensive background in music, primarily as a singer and actress in community theater productions. Although music plays a primary role in her life, Corr is also an award-winning broadcaster, having served as the news director for the Big Horn Radio Network in Cody for six years.
Miller’s group has performed in Cody to more than 160,000 visitors from 68 different countries. USA Today, Cowboys and Indians magazine and television networks ESPN, the Travel Channel and the Outdoor Channel have featured the Cowboy Music Revue. The group has performed more 1,500 shows together.
The Aug. 31 show at the Blue Gate will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/schedule/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.