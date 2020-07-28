GARRETT — The 59th annual Miss Garrett Pageant will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett High School.
Twelve Garrett High School seniors have entered this year’s pageant. They are:
• Ella Baver, sponsored by MJS Apparel. She is the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth Baver. She will sing for her talent;
• Sadie Best, sponsored by the Tri Kappa Sorority. Her parents are Brian and Tami Best. She will perform a monologue for her talent;
• Sarah Cooper, sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary. She is the daughter of Fritz and Mary Cooper. She will play the piano for her talent;
• Logan Hedges, sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary. She is the daughter of Luke and Rachel Hedges. She will recite poetry for her talent;
• Madison Holbrook, sponsored by the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Her parents are Michelle Woods and Douglas Holbrook. She will be singing her her talent;
• Bella Hug, sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club. Her parents are Dave and Terri Hug. She will be singing for her talent;
• Claudea Lee, sponsored by the Garrett American Legion. Her parents are Tina Lee and Josh Norris. She will perform a gymnastic dance for her talent;
• Zoey Martin, sponsored by Hixson Sand & Gravel. Her parents are Anne Isham and Scott Martin. She will be singing and playing the guitar for her talent;
• Chloe Rayle, sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home. She is the daughter of Chad and Tricia Rayle. She will perform a dance for her talent;
• Abbi Sexton, sponsored by the Hullinger and Carunchia families. She is the daughter of Chad Sexton and Aileen Huard. She will be demonstrating dog agility for her talent;
• Kathleen Suelzer, sponsored by Tireville of Garrett. She is the daughter of Brianne Haiflich. She will be singing for her talent; and
• Grace Weller, sponsored by Garrett State Bank. Her parents are Jamie and Sheena Weller. She will be reciting a poem for her talent.
Tickets cost $10 and are now on sale in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools central office at 900 E. Warfield St.
All seats are reserved. The pageant will include a penny-per-vote People’s Choice award.
Payton Warfield is the reigning Miss Garrett 2019. She is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield.
Judges are Michelle Love Shiriaev of Churubusco, Rachel Jones Klein of Fort Wayne and Elaine Lengacher of Leo.
Mark Claxton will return as emcee this year. Pam Hampshire directs the pageant, assisted by Carmen Ruble, Michelle Shroads, Michele King, Dacoda Birt, Libbey Detcher and Sophia Ruble.
Janelle Kennedy is choreographer. Jessica Christian Photography is the official pageant photographer.
