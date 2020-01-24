GARRETT — It's becoming a family tradition.
Garrett's 2020 First Baby of the Year is simply following in the footsteps.
Lyndy Elizabeth Wilcoxson entered the world at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 9 at Parkview Regional Medical Center to parents Kyle and Bryanna Wilcoxson.
She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 17-3/4 inches long at birth.
Her uncle, Blake Wilcoxson, was the first baby born in Garrett in 1992.
Grandparents are Rick and Debi Jenkins and Tom and Laurie Wilcoxson.
As winners of the First Baby of the Year contest, parents of the first born in the new year will receive gifts from several local merchants. This year's sponsors include Garrett State Bank, JAM Center, Garrett Bowl, Miller’s Markets, Garrett Hardware and The Flower Pot.
The annual contest is open to all expectant mothers in Butler and Keyser townships.
Past winners:
2019 — Taisley Lael Kidder, daughter of Tim and Darcy Kidder;
2018 — Harper Anne Haynes, daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Haynes;
2017 — Addelynn Muriel Davis and Brooklynn Leola Davis, daughters of Joshua and Kristen Davis;
2016 — Raelynn Marie VanDerbosch, daughter of Courtney VanDerbosch and Austin Coak;
2015 — Ava Rose Baker, daughter of Shannon Hardenbrook and James Baker;
2013 — Ivy Danielle Brewer, daughter of Monica Collison and Korey Brewer;
2012 — Thomas “T.J.” VanDerbosch;
2011 — Audrea Marie Newman, daughter of Josh and Tabitha Newman;
2010 — Wrigley Maddux Smith, son of Todd and Melissa Smith;
2009 — Emma Renee Reinhold, daughter of Joe and Brianne Reinhold;
2008 — Gabriel Timothy Costin, son of Elizabeth Costin and Joseph Gossett;
2007 — Mason Richard Loron Crager, son of Megan Delacruz and Justin Crager;
2006 — Katie Marie Fike, daughter of Lindsay Selby and Juston Fike;
2005 — Katelyn Leigh Lewis, daughter of Benjamin and Angela (Barger) Lewis;
2004 — Matthew Charles Hebauf, son of Tim and Amanda (Cole) Hebauf;
2003 — Dominick Jeffrey Wilson, son of Scott and Julie Wilson;
2002 — Damian Michael Scott, son of Ray Scott III and Amy Swartz;
2001 — Cade Joseph Molargik, son of Joe and Michelle Molargik; and
2000 — Beck William Davis, son of Chad and Lisa Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.