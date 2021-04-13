St. Martin's Closet has re-opened
GARRETT — After being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, St. Martin's Closet has re-opened.
St. Martin's Closet is located at 308 S. Peters St.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4-6 p.m. each Thursday.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
For more information, call 357-0382.
