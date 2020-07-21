July 22

Ronald Boger

Trace Douglas Castator

Roger Lee Diederich

Shasta Mae Gillespie

Gary Wayne Heal

Robert Elmer Leland

Robert Michael Loomis

Sharon McKown

Emily Myers

Sterling Keith Robbins II

Violet Snyder

July 23

Nadine (McBride) Barnhart

Colten Matthew Barrett

Jessica Carroll

Sherree Lynn Crabill

Dennis Frederich Dallas

Ned Deihl

Stephen Eley

Stephen Fuller

Jerry Goble Jr.

Virginia Hall

Timothy Hayes

Jill Rae Hughes

Abbey (Kennedy) Knott

Louis Loomis

Andrea Michelle Smith

Judy Smith

Matthew Warstler

Olive Wiley

July 24

Cory Andrews

Patricia Kay Brumbaugh

Joe Caprino

Patricia Callahan

Madison Diederich

Joshua Frost

Christopher Hodge

Emily Hull

Tina Joan Lung

Tonya Dawn Maxwell

Elizabeth (Cutler) Moore

Dorothy (Kobiela) Nolley

Yvonne (Hoover) Smith

Jessica Vandervest

July 25

Mrs. Curtis Crager

Betty Deal

Diana Marie Emenhiser

Wendi Lee Emerson

Rachel Franks

Adalyn Denae Hickman

Patricia (Bachtol) Kelly

Michael Eugene Parvu Jr.

Mary Richter Patrick

George Robert Payton Jr.

Michael Pence

Rita Marie Slater

Leo Stiles

Nicholas McKinley Taylor

Craig Robert Thorne

Lori Ann Wilcox

July 26

Wayne Bunn

Jerry Claxton

James Carl Ely

Robert F. Fremuith Jr.

Delores Genda

Gary Lee Grusebeck

David Hartman

Allison McGuire

Dolene Palmer

Michael Purdy

Andrea Marie Salerno

July 27

Barbara (Byanski) Burns

Alicia Ann Chevalier

Loren Edward Heinlen Jr.

Lori Mansfield

Megan Obendorf

Roxanne Pickard

Roger Lee Reinoehl

Millie Rodebaugh

Kristine (Brinkerhoff) Schultz

Thelma (Dennison) Strup

Jerry Lee Swank

Rita Marie Teders

Gwendolyn Virden

Susan Jay Whittington

Ritchie Woods

July 28

Leigh Anne Chisholm

David Conkle

John Crow

John Hatcher

Amanda (Saxer) Hathaway

Richard Isham

April Louise Jinnings

Donald Johnson

Jerry Johnson

Steven James Kelham

Mickey Kinney

Sean Knight

Gregory Edward Ludwiski

Andrew David Miller

David Michael Morrill

Jack Dennis O’Connor

Cara (Pinckney) Ort

Kathy Simon

Nathan Sims

Viola Steward

Jeff Weaver

Barbara (Pinckney) Weimer

Update your birthday information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

