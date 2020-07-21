July 22
Ronald Boger
Trace Douglas Castator
Roger Lee Diederich
Shasta Mae Gillespie
Gary Wayne Heal
Robert Elmer Leland
Robert Michael Loomis
Sharon McKown
Emily Myers
Sterling Keith Robbins II
Violet Snyder
July 23
Nadine (McBride) Barnhart
Colten Matthew Barrett
Jessica Carroll
Sherree Lynn Crabill
Dennis Frederich Dallas
Ned Deihl
Stephen Eley
Stephen Fuller
Jerry Goble Jr.
Virginia Hall
Timothy Hayes
Jill Rae Hughes
Abbey (Kennedy) Knott
Louis Loomis
Andrea Michelle Smith
Judy Smith
Matthew Warstler
Olive Wiley
July 24
Cory Andrews
Patricia Kay Brumbaugh
Joe Caprino
Patricia Callahan
Madison Diederich
Joshua Frost
Christopher Hodge
Emily Hull
Tina Joan Lung
Tonya Dawn Maxwell
Elizabeth (Cutler) Moore
Dorothy (Kobiela) Nolley
Yvonne (Hoover) Smith
Jessica Vandervest
July 25
Mrs. Curtis Crager
Betty Deal
Diana Marie Emenhiser
Wendi Lee Emerson
Rachel Franks
Adalyn Denae Hickman
Patricia (Bachtol) Kelly
Michael Eugene Parvu Jr.
Mary Richter Patrick
George Robert Payton Jr.
Michael Pence
Rita Marie Slater
Leo Stiles
Nicholas McKinley Taylor
Craig Robert Thorne
Lori Ann Wilcox
July 26
Wayne Bunn
Jerry Claxton
James Carl Ely
Robert F. Fremuith Jr.
Delores Genda
Gary Lee Grusebeck
David Hartman
Allison McGuire
Dolene Palmer
Michael Purdy
Andrea Marie Salerno
July 27
Barbara (Byanski) Burns
Alicia Ann Chevalier
Loren Edward Heinlen Jr.
Lori Mansfield
Megan Obendorf
Roxanne Pickard
Roger Lee Reinoehl
Millie Rodebaugh
Kristine (Brinkerhoff) Schultz
Thelma (Dennison) Strup
Jerry Lee Swank
Rita Marie Teders
Gwendolyn Virden
Susan Jay Whittington
Ritchie Woods
July 28
Leigh Anne Chisholm
David Conkle
John Crow
John Hatcher
Amanda (Saxer) Hathaway
Richard Isham
April Louise Jinnings
Donald Johnson
Jerry Johnson
Steven James Kelham
Mickey Kinney
Sean Knight
Gregory Edward Ludwiski
Andrew David Miller
David Michael Morrill
Jack Dennis O’Connor
Cara (Pinckney) Ort
Kathy Simon
Nathan Sims
Viola Steward
Jeff Weaver
Barbara (Pinckney) Weimer
