Garrett High
School resultsBoys soccer
Garrett falls to Westview
EMMA — The Railroaders fell to NECC conference foe Westview 6-3 on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Westview dominated the game and lead 3-0 at half. The Railroaders battled back in the second half, scoring three times. Zak Klopfenstein had two goals and Creigh Dircksen scored the other. Westview added three goals in the second half for the 6-3 final.
Goalie Kaleb Samons made 26 saves and goalie Nick Barden made 12 saves.
The Railroaders scored on five of their nine shots.
Girls soccer
Panther girls top Garrett
GARRETT — Lakewood Park Christian’s girls soccer team won 1-0 over Garrett Thursday for its second win of the season.
Girls golf
Garrett places 3rd
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco was second to Fairfield, 192-205, in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Eel River. Falcon Jalee Nunemaker was medalist with 40.
Molly Geiger led the Eagles with 48, and Kaitlynn Shull had a 50. Churubusco also had 53 from Alli Knauer, 54 from Kenzi Tonkel and 59 from Breanna Lehman.
Garrett was third with 246 and was led by Abby Weaver’s 52.
The Railroaders also had 58 from Jess Culbertson, 64 from Madison Flaugh and 72 from Chloe Best.
Lakers win
3-team NECC match
GARRETT — Lakeland shot 192 to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at Garrett Country Club Friday. Westview was second with 243 and the host Railroaders were third with 250.
Madison Keil was medalist with a 41 to lead the Lakers. Sadie Edsall added a solid 45.
Lakeland also had 52 from Kylee Watkins, 54 from Tatum Retterbush and 62 from Brooke Retterbush. Amelia Trump shot 62 on the junior varsity.
Chelsea Weaver led the Warriors with a 52. Westview also had 61 from Hope Harrer, 63 from Ava Brown, 67 from Lillian Eash and 68 from Hannah Klein.
Abby Weaver paced the Railroaders with 47. Garrett also had 65 from Courtney Barse, 67 from Jess Culbertson and 71 from Chloe Best.
Volleyball
Garrett blanks Lakeland
GARRETT — Lakeland was beat by Garrett 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 in Northeast Corner Conference match last Tuesday at Bateman Gymnasium.
The Railroaders (5-0, 2-0 NECC) had 13 aces in the sweep. Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak each had 10 aces for Garrett. Smith also had 13 assists and eight digs.
Garrett tops
Eagles in three
FREMONT — Garrett defeated Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Thursday.
Jada Rhonehouse had 12 digs, five kills two blocks and an ace for the Eagles. Emily Behrman had eight kills and seven digs. Eva Foulk had 13 assists and five digs. Emma Arnos added six digs, and Sydney Applegate had five kills and two blocks. No results were available for Garrett.
Garrett Middle School resultsBoys soccer
Locomotives
score first win
GARRETT — The Locomotive boys played their first game on Sept. 4 against Angola, scoring their first win of the season 4-1.
All four of the Locomotive goals were scored by Chase Leech. Braydon Kennedy made 20 of 21 saves.
“This was a great start for the Locomotives and a lot of new players were able to get their first taste of playing middle school soccer,” coaches said.
Cross country
Coffman first
for Locomotives
GARRETT — The Locomotives hosted its first meet of the season on Sept. 3 with Churubuso and Prairie Heights.
The Garrett boys came out on top with Luke Coffman finishing first at 11:16, followed by Gavin Weller in second place at 11:33 and Malachi Malcolm fifth in 12:33.
Also placing for Garrett were 8. David Kueber, 10. Carter Demske, 11. Holden Bowser, 13. Connor Brown, 15. Elijah Chapman, 20. Damion Castro, 21. Joe Fuentes, 23. Gideon Burgo and 24. Jayden Smith.
In the girls race, Addison Ebert was first across the line for Garrett in third place, at 13:31.
Also place for Garrett were 14. Ayla Gilbert 16. Makenna Malcolm 17. Alivia Stickler 21. Molly Martin and 24. Abigail Carson.
