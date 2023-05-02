GARRETT — Twenty-eight students from Yamate Gakuin junior and high schools in Tokyo, Japan are visiting Garrett High School through a cultural exchange program, living with host families during their stay.
The students arrived April 28.
Throughout the two-week program, students are immersed in American culture. The exchange students have attended high school classes. They attend a Tin Caps baseball game week, ice skating at Trine University in Angola and visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, among other activities.
On April 20, the visitors hosted a two-hour Japanese cultural event in the Paul Bateman Gym during a joint program with 40 Yamate students who are visiting Carroll High School and hosted by local families.
During the April 20 event, several interactive stations were set up in the gym, where participants tried on a kimono, wrote in calligraphy, demonstrated origami and joined in games and sports.
The visitors concluded the evening with dancing and singing from the native Japan.
On July, 12 students from Garrett and two chaperones will fly to Tokyo to visit Yamate High School and stay with local families.
The group last traveled to Japan in 2019. Since then, the program was put on hold due to the pandemic. The program was started under the direction of retired Garrett High School teacher Julie Williams. Upon her retirement, Christa Sullinger and Brianne Haiflich have taken the reins. All three helped with activities during the April 20 program.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.