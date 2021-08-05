GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday learned an ordinance amending guidelines for storage units approved earlier this year doesn’t cover how long a pod can remain in a residential site — and neither does the city code.
Councilman Bobby Diederich shared a citizen’s complaint that their neighbor has a pod in the driveway and makeshift storage tents sealed with waterproof coverings in the side yard between their properties.
Diederich asked the code enforcement officer to abate the situation only to learn there is no specific code violation listed at this time, therefore no fines can be set. Should the city send a code violation letter to the homeowner, there is nothing to back it up, said Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Police Chief Roland McPherson said the intent falls under nuisance violations, no different than an abandoned vehicle. Permits are not needed to put a pod on private property, but he suggested the city may need to consider time restraints of maybe 30 days.
Neither City Planner Milton Otero or City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff were present to provide guidance on the issue that will be revisited at the council’s Aug. 17 session.
McPherson also noted of the eight applications received for vacancies in his department in June, only one remains following physical testing and background screenings. He was given permission by the Board of Works earlier in the day to reopen the application process.
One officer currently attending the state police academy was sent home due to exposure to COVID-19, along with about half of the class, McPherson said. The remainder of the sessions will reopen next week for two weeks of virtual sessions, followed by breakout sessions on site. McPherson also reported a grant was received from the James Foundation for a new K-9 officer, but he plans to wait until next year due to employee changeability.
Mayor Todd Fiandt noted the pool will be closing this weekend and thanked all who helped with various programs this summer such as dive-ins and teen swims.
Conkle said the budget is moving forward with plans to meet with the Department of Local Government Finance virtually on Friday for any suggestions. She anticipates a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 21 with hopes to adopt in October.
