GARRETT — With the postseason not far away, fight is what Garrett baseball coach Jason Richards wants to see out of his team.
The Railroaders obliged Wednesday, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a thrilling, come-from-behind, 6-5 win over Bishop Dwenger.
With the Big Train down to its final strike, Blake Ratcliffe drove an 0-2 pitch for a hit to left, chasing home Graham Kelham and Kail Baughman with the tying and winning runs.
Baughman had come through representing Garrett’s last hope just before that with an RBI double to left-center, on which Saints center fielder Brenden Lytle just missed making a diving catch.
“We’re back to how we were in the first part of the year where we just don’t give up,” Richards said. “We need to pick this game to build on for the playoffs. We could see them again.
“They showed a little bit of fight tonight, and that’s what they’ve been lacking the last few games. Fight is what we need. We’re not going to out-talent a lot of people, but we can outhustle them.”
Bishop Dwenger (18-6) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the fourth, and appeared to be in great shape in the top of the seventh when Lytle singled, stole second, moved up on Xavier Aguirre’s hit and scored his third run of the day on Xavier Nolan’s RBI groundout to make it 5-3.
Garrett, coming off a tough conference loss at Fremont the day before, got a leadoff hit from Luke Holcomb in the bottom of the inning, and Kelham singled with one out. Callan Stauffer, who had moved in from shortstop to try to close it out for the Saints, got the second out on a flyout.
Then came Baughman’s double just out of Lytle’s reach, setting the stage for Ratclliffe with runners at second and third and two outs.
“A great hit by Blake Ratcliffe down 0-2. He just sat on it. He had an idea where it was and he just hit it where it was pitched. That’s what we’ve been preaching,” Richards said.
Dwenger scored without getting a hit against Garrett starter Kelham in the first and third. Lytle walked to start both innings and worked his way around, scoring once on Nolan’s sacrifice fly and again on a wild pitch.
The Saints added two in the fourth. Sam Pesa singled and Stauffer walked, and the two pulled off a double steal. A wild pitch let in one run and Kasen Oribello delivered a run-scoring double with two out to make it 4-0.
The Railroaders started the road back in the bottom of the inning after a single by Trey Richards and a walk to Gage Smith. With two out, Dwenger’s Sam Campbell hit Ratcliffe and Jacob Molargik with pitches back-to-back, forcing home a run.
“Sometimes it takes me to crawl in them to get them fired up a little bit,” coach Richards said. “Once that happened, we picked up one up, and we slowly start creeping back in. We started winning innings. I remind them that if we keep winning innings, we’re going to be fine.”
Trey Richards and Smith had RBI hits in the fifth as the Big Train pulled to within a run.
Holcomb was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief, allowing two hits. Kelham pitched the first five, permitting three hits and three earned runs while striking out six.
