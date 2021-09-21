Antique entries
sought during fair
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Fair Association invites residents to enter their antiques at Middaugh Hall during the upcoming DeKalb County Fair.
To participate, entrants must live in DeKalb County. All items must be at least 60 years old. The antiques department has over 30 divisions and nearly 500 classes. Divisions include toys, dolls, books, china, glassware, pottery, clothing, furniture, military items, photos, needlework and more.
A $1 fee for each item entered will be collected. Items will be judged, with prizes awarded for first, second and third places, reserve and best of show. Awards consist of ribbons and cash prizes: $5 for first, $3 for second and $1 for third.
All entries are to be brought to the antiques department at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Items may be picked up between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday, Oct. 3.
Caution and care will be given to all items. The antiques department and personnel are not responsible for loss or damage to items.
For more information, call department superintendent Julie Faulkner at 750-2554 or visit the website, dekalbcountyfair.org, and click on premium book.
