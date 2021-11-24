The Horsemen’s Holiday Parade is now over for another year. There are many people to thank that made this parade happen.
Thank you to the Garrett High School band director Mr. Josh Hettinger, and the GHS choir director Jennifer Fast and of course all of their students. This was well done! A great way to kick off the evening with this fine music!
Another thank you for the art teacher, Emma Shipe. Her students were the ones responsible for the decorating of the windows. Thank you store owners for permitting this to be done.
Thank you to the emcee of the parade, Mr. Matt Smith; another outstanding job.
Thank you to the three judges for the parade: Kim Evans, Pam Hampshire and Pastor Shalimar Holderly.
To our police and fire departments, thank you too for your help and participation.
Thank you also to our electric crew for getting the downtown decorated and for turning on the tree when the crowd helped count down the tree lighting.
A shout out of appreciation to Mino diner for their chili. These proceeds go to the charity of their choice. Thank you for being so generous!
Thank you to all of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school employees who made connections and made sure that the lights were on and bathrooms were available for the horsemen. Also, thank you for the use of the ball field area for the staging of the wagons.
Thank you to the Park Authority for their hard work in making this happen too. Good job!
Two of the biggest thanks go to of course the DeKalb County Horsemen for founding this parade many years ago and keeping it going. If it wasn’t for their foresight, this parade would not exist.
The other big thank you goes to Bruce Babbitt. He opened the doors to his theater. He had other people help him serve the public and clean the theater up for use and had a projectionists bring in a projector to display the movie for our viewing. Bruce, like so many of these folks who helped, went out of the way to make this an event to be happy with.
THANK YOU to all who helped in any way. I may not have mentioned you, but rest assured you were noticed.
I made this thank you list a little lengthy on purpose. This is to show you what kind of collaboration there is among the groups and people of this city. We should all be proud of the outcome. I wish you all a very happy and memorable holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas!
