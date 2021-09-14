GARRETT — A plaque honoring a longtime family friend was presented Sept. 7 at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center.
Jean Cozier of Chicago presented a plaque honoring longtime family friend Dorothy Williams. Williams passed away in April 2020 when COVID precluded many funeral and memorial services.
Cozier, a 1972 graduate of Garrett High School, shared how Mrs. Williams influenced her childhood, college and career paths in the narrative portion of the plaque that will hang in the aquatics hallway at the JAM Center.
Cozier also donated funds to make the locker room doorways handicap accessible and to replace carpeted areas in the locker rooms with tile. A matching grant from the AWS Foundation helped fund the handicap-accessible doorways.
Williams’ husband, Roy, was editor/publisher of the Garrett Clipper for many years where she served as a reporter for the paper. Cozier recalls spending much of her childhood at the Williams’ home.
An avid swimmer, Mrs. Williams swam laps at the Garrett pool where she took her visiting grandchildren and great-nephews, the YMCA of DeKalb County and later at the Jam Center.
Helping to fund the handicap doors and updating the locker rooms was Cozier’s memorial to Williams’ life and passion for swimming.
“It’s hard to think of Dorothy without thinking of swimming,” Cozier said. “Every day she was able, almost to the end of her life, Dorothy was in the pool.”
Those who visit the pool will now be able to share her legacy through Cozier’s gift.
Founded in 2007, the AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations in northeast Indiana working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life. For more information, visit awsfoundation.org.
