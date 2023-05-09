WEST LAFAYETTE — Garrett High School’s English team took home the state championship banner and the fine arts team made its first ever appearance at the 37th annual Indiana Academic Super Bowl State Finals Saturday at Purdue University.
Garrett won the title in Class 3 English by one point over a field that included Fairfield, Churubusco, Eastern Hancock, Greencastle, Boone Grove and North Posey high schools. The Railroaders were represented on the English team by sophomores Camdyn Woods, Cyann Lilly and Macy Kashmer and freshman Abby Thomas. The group is coached by Jonelle Furnish who also coached the team to a state championship in 2014.
Garrett’s fine arts team placed sixth in its first ever state finals appearance behind a group that included North Posey, Boone Grove, Wheeler, Andrean and Winchester high schools. The fine arts team includes juniors Makaelyn Ellison and Jaiden Hinkle and freshman Christian Fast. The team is coached by Jennifer Fast.
In order to qualify for the academic state finals, teams from around the state took part in different area meets on April 18 that were also separated into class by size of school. A total of 4,125 students from 257 high schools attempted to qualify for the state finals.
The team members were escorted through Garrett by the fire department upon their return Saturday night, with well-wishers greeting them back home at the high school.
Tired but energized after a nearly 14-hour day, English team captain Camdyn Woods said the outcome came down to the final question. Ahead by one by one point, everyone missed the last question, but six hours later and exhilarated with the win, none of the teammates could recall what the question was.
“We all collaborate, but I make the final decisions,” Wood said of which of the suggested books and poems the team reads in preparation for the competitions, such as “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, and multiple poems this year.
Questions asked dealt with all aspects of such works, Woods said.
Several questions in the competition pertained to the novel, “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks that Abby Thomas read several times, and was able to correctly answer.
“I don’t know, I connected with that novel somehow,” Thomas said of the book.
Cyann Lilly and Macy Kashmer specialized in poetry, including “The Eagle” by Alfred, Lord Tennyson and favorite “You Laughed and Laughed and Laughed” by Nigerian writer Gabriel Okara.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team,” coach Jonelle Furnish said. “Honestly they are hard workers. They come to practice but are involved in other things. Their work ethic — I cannot ask for anything more.”
With this only the second year for the sophomore trio of Woods, Lilly and Kashmer and first for Thomas, Furnish looks forward to more wins from state in the future.
“Back-to-Back” Woods said of next year’s competition.
Garrett High School academic team state finals appearances (list provided by IASP):
English: 2023 (state champs), 2014 (state champs), 2013 (3rd), 2010, 1999;
Fine arts: 2023;
Interdisciplinary: 2010 (third), 2000;
Math: 2018, 1999, 1988;
Science: 2000, 1994 (second); and
Social studies: 2002 (second).
Editor’s note: The 1994 science team also appeared in the state contest according to local newspaper reports, but was not included on the IASP list.
