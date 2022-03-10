GARRETT — A water leak in the server room at City Hall a couple of weeks ago disrupted Garrett’s monthly utility billing service and pushed back the March 1 city meetings.
At Tuesday’s board of works meeting, Information Technology Director Rick Vie said two computer mother boards were replaced to restore service within seven days. He thanked everyone for their patience during the “catastrophe.”
He asked the board for permission to begin initiating options to move all the equipment from the current server room to a different location in the building and consider a back-up site at another location. Vie said he will look into the cost for the changes.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said utility bills went out last Friday and said customers will have until the end of March 31 to pay with no penalties due to the delay. Customers who use the invoice cloud are advised to double check balances as some quirks are still in the system.
Meanwhile, the move to switch telephone service last month to Auburn Essential Services “went pretty well” with email transfers still an issue, Vie said.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers received 240 calls for service between Feb. 14 and March 6. His report showed 107 traffic warnings and 18 traffic tickets issued, four property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
Officers made 12 arrests during the period, four each for traffic and warrants, three for drugs and one miscellaneous arrest. A total of 66 business checks were also made during the period.
The board approved an increase from 15 to 30 miles for the officers’ take-home vehicle policy. Five applicants have responded to job openings, with preliminary testing scheduled for the end of the month.
A request by Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman to have DDK Construction install new doors, jambs and entry doors at the building on East Quincy Street was approved at a cost of $9,200.
“They are pretty bad and need to be done,” Mayor Todd Fiandt said.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Marcy Coe reported chronic pump clogs at the North Heritage home addition at the south end of Garrett. She sited disposable rags as the main problem, followed by grease, fats and oils as the cause.
The street department has been busy filling potholes in the city and beginning to service equipment for spring and summer use, according to Superintendent Eric Mossberger. He also thanked the water and electric departments for their assistance last week when an old steam tunnel collapsed at the alley on East Keyser Street.
A citywide spring clean-up will be Saturday, May 7 from 7-11:30 a.m. at the Washer Inc. transfer station at 1686 Forrest Park Drive.
Fiandt said some residents might be disappointed that street recycling was not implemented, but noted the annual cost for the clean-up at Washler’s is $2,400 compared to $27,000 for curbside recycling.
“If we’re spending Garrett taxpayers’ money with a conscious, this is the way to go,” he said.
Crews are working to remove trees in the Judy Morrill Street Beautification Corridor along South Randolph that will include new trees and sidewalks south to Fifth Avenue.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said crews are doing service work in the 300 block of East King Street and assisting with tree trimming. He reported two potential openings in his department and was granted permission to fill those vacancies when needed.
He repeated a request from a previous meeting to increase worker’s daily travel allowance from its current daily rate of $40 due to higher costs. Board member Dave Demske said the issue will be discussed while revisiting the employee handbook before making any changes.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said his department is on a record-setting course toward 700 runs this year, compared to 550 in 2021. The increase, similar to Angola, Auburn and Butler, is due to medical assist runs.
He also reported the electric department is working to replace a fuse in the siren and should be repaired soon.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 104 abate notices have been served so for far this year, 24 certified letters sent, 18 abates sent to City Hall for billing, 11 second offense abates and 10 abates complied. She recorded 35 violations between Feb. 15 and March 7.
Smurr is working with City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff to begin legal action on recurring property offenses where nothing happens when liens are placed. Also, after three years, an appeal on the abate process has been made, but information on the property owner and address were not disclosed at this time.
