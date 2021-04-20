Marilyn McCorkel
GARRETT — Marilyn McCorkel, 92, of Garrett, died April 12, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Max McDonald
GARRETT — Max A. McDonald, 60, of Garrett, died April 10, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Priscilla Creaven
AUBURN — Priscilla M. Creaven, 82, of Auburn, died April 15, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ted Drury
AUBURN — Ted Warren Drury, 67, of Auburn, died April 12, 2021.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, handled arrangements.
Alexander Reinoehl
AUBURN — Alexander Eli Reinoehl, 22, of Auburn, died April 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Thomas Cook
BUTLER — Thomas Wendell Cook, 67, of Butler, died April 13, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Martha Dalton
HUDSON — Martha Jo Dalton, 72, of Hudson, died April 14, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Robert Bennett Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Fredrick Bennett Jr., 83, of Kendallville, died April 8, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marge Kile
KENDALLVILLE — Marge Kile, 92, of Kendallville, died April 14, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
James Morr
KENDALLVILLE — James Michael Morr, 81, of Kendallville, died April 12, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Bradley Owens
KENDALLVILLE — Bradley Owens, 75, of Kendallville, died April 14, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
John Wright
KENDALLVILLE — John Lester Wright, 76, of Kendallville, died April 14, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Chad Wallen
FORT WAYNE — Chad Ian Lee Wallen, 25, of Fort Wayne, with survivors in Garrett and Butler, died April 8, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
