Tuesday, April 13

Soft shell chicken fajita, fruit, raspberry cream cheese bar, milk variety.

Wednesday, April 14

GKB bowl, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.

Thursday, April 15

Beef and cheddar sandwich, California blend, fruit, milk variety.

Friday, April 16

Calzone, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, milk variety.

Monday, April 19

Tenderloin, green beans, fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, April 20

Barbecue or Buffalo chicken submarine sandwich, celery with peanut butter, fruit, milk variety.

