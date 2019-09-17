GARRETT — Four Garrett residents were arrested on a several drug-related charges Monday, according to the Garrett Police Department.
At 4 p.m. Monday, Garrett Police, with the assistance of the Auburn Police ERT and the Indiana State Police SWAT Team, executed two search warrants simultaneously for illegal narcotics and firearms.
One of the search warrants was executed in the 100 block of South Cowen Street while the other was executed in the 100 block of South Hamsher Street. Four individuals are now facing charges after the execution of the search warrants.
They include:
• Dakota Aikins, 22, of Garrett, for dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
• Krista Miller, 20, of Garrett, for dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
• Andrew Woehnker, 25, of Garrett, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
• Brian Phillips, 55, of Garrett for dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of paraphernalia with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
