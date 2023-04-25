CHURUBUSCO — Garrett’s girls track team finished 10th of 12 teams in the gold division of Saturday’s Turtle Town Invitational at Churubusco.
Lexi Gordon had the best individual finish, clearing 5 feet even to finish third in the high jump.
Brooklyn Jacobs was fourth in the 200-meter dash at 27.91 seconds.
Katelynn Joseph placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 13.66 seconds. She cleared 7 feet, 6 inches to place seventh in the pole vault.
Kinleigh Smith was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.41 seconds and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.67 seconds.
Addyson Trausch placed seventh in the shot put at 30 feet, 4 inches.
The 4x400 relay team of Jacobs, Jada Spiece, Addison Ebert and Aida Haynes was eighth at 4:46.20.
North Side won the gold division title with 99 points. Angola was third, East Noble was fifth and DeKalb was seventh.
Manchester won the black division. Churubusco was second, Eastside was fifth and Central Noble was eighth.
